More Videos

Man pleads not guilty to stealing $12,000 worth of firearms from gun store 0:32

Man pleads not guilty to stealing $12,000 worth of firearms from gun store

Pause
The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical 'Newsies' to the Columbus stage 1:23

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage

Defense attorney to jury: 'I believe that the state knows he's not the guy.' 4:32

Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide 2:58

'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs 6:18

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 29 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:38

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 29 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

  • Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing

    Kyle James Ridge, 21, pleaded not guilty to charges of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes for an incident that occurred in July 2017

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing

Kyle James Ridge, 21, pleaded not guilty to charges of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes for an incident that occurred in July 2017
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Looking for a historic building to rent for your next event? Here's an idea.

The Old Russell County Courthouse in Seale, Alabama was built in 1868 and is known by many as the site of the annual Labor Day Fair. Many don't know it's available to rent for events and includes an elevator, handicap accessible event room, full kitchen and a ballroom large enough for a reception of 200. You can find out more by calling (334) 298-7979.

News

Police promotions provide new leadership in special operations

Columbus Police Lt. Debra Kennedy received a promotion to captain, and will lead the Vice, Narcotics and Special Operations Unit. Sgt. Joe Hart, who thanked his father, retired Lt. Randy Hart, was promoted to lieutenant, and will leave the Bureau of Investigative Service to join the Bureau of Patrol Services

News

Columbus Police major promoted to assistant chief of police

Maj. Gil Slouchick, who came to the Columbus Police Department as a cadet in 1976, has served on the patrol unit, the investigative unit, the SWAT team, special operations and the Metro Narcotics Task Force. Chief of Police Ricky Boren announced Slouchick's promotion to Assistant Chief of Police November 21 in a ceremony at the Public Safety Building

News

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

Davis Broadcasting gave away about 200 turkeys during four raffle stops in Phenix City and Columbus. 80-year old Christine Gosha of Phenix City won a bird at the Central Activities Center and plans to cook a big meal

Local

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.