Indiana AIDS Memorial undergoes upgrade for rededication

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 05:41 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana AIDS Memorial has undergone an upgrade ahead of a rededication ceremony planned on World AIDS Day.

Organizers say the monument at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis was one of only four such memorials across the country when it was completed in 2000. The Indianapolis Star reports the $75,000 overhaul includes addition of a circular base of stamped concrete around the monument's sculpture and a sidewalk from the cemetery road.

The memorial's centerpiece is Indianapolis artist Guy R. Grey's 10-foot bronze of two crossed arms in the familiar shape of the AIDS lapel ribbon.

Cemetery president Keith Norwalk hopes the project will prompt more relatives and friends of AIDS victims to add their names to stone tablets at the memorial.

The rededication ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Friday.

