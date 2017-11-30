News

US approves monthly injection for opioid addiction

By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer

November 30, 2017 08:35 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

U.S. health officials have approved the first injectable form of the leading medication to treat patients recovering from addiction to heroin, prescription painkillers and other opioids.

The monthly injection has the potential to reduce dangerous relapses that occur when patients stop taking their daily medication. But that benefit has not yet been established.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the injectable drug from Indivior (In-div-EE-or) for adults with opioid use disorder who are already on stable doses of the addiction medication.

The approval Thursday comes amid the deadliest drug epidemic in U.S. history. More than 64,000 Americans died from drug overdoses last year, mostly from opioids.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Indivior already sells the drug in medicated strips that dissolve under the tongue. Patients take the medication daily to control opioid withdrawal symptoms.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

    Gary Lee Jones Jr. took the stand Thursday morning to testify on his own behalf. Jones is facing murder charges in connection with the Nov. 5, 2014 shooting death of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments. This is an excerpt of Jones' testimony. Jones testified that Bolden "tussled" with Adrian Devon Patterson,26, that he saw Bolden with a silver gun, heard a gun shot, but did not see the actual shooting.

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun 3:54

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun
Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 0:49

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured
Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening 0:58

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening

View More Video