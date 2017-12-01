News

Postal worker charged with stealing cancer nonprofit's check

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 05:12 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

AKRON, Ohio

An Ohio postal worker is facing a felony charge after police say she stole a check intended to help children diagnosed with cancer.

Reniece Tatum, of Copley Township, says she was waiting for the $414 check from a Chipotle fundraiser for her charity Dream A Wig. The nonprofit organization helps create wigs for children who lost their hair during chemotherapy treatments.

When the check never arrived, Tatum called the restaurant who told her it had already been cashed.

Authorities say 23-year-old Shanae Bingham used a mobile app to deposit the check into her bank account. Police charged the Akron woman Thursday with felony theft.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Bingham has been suspended from the post office.

She was unavailable Thursday for comment. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

    Gary Lee Jones Jr. took the stand Thursday morning to testify on his own behalf. Jones is facing murder charges in connection with the Nov. 5, 2014 shooting death of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments. This is an excerpt of Jones' testimony. Jones testified that Bolden "tussled" with Adrian Devon Patterson,26, that he saw Bolden with a silver gun, heard a gun shot, but did not see the actual shooting.

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun 3:54

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun
Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 0:49

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured
Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening 0:58

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening

View More Video