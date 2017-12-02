Three sisters in their nineties talk about God, family and happiness

Piedmont Healthcare, the growing Atlanta-based health-care organization has added Columbus Regional and its entities — the Medical Center, Northside Hospital off Veterans Parkway, Spring Harbor, a north Columbus retirement community and the Columbus Regional employee-physician group — to its fold, which includes hospitals in and around Atlanta, and in Athens. The merger has been more than 10 months in the making and is part of a process that Columbus Regional board members and executives have been actively exploring for more than three years. The change took place at 12:01 a.m. and was celebrated during a morning ceremony on the Medical Center campus attended by more than 300 employees from Columbus and other Piedmont hospitals.