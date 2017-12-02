More Videos

Museum's move to Columbus coming along piece by piece, building by building 1:17

Museum's move to Columbus coming along piece by piece, building by building

Pause
Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death 0:38

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road 1:23

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road

Ceremony celebrates 'hinge of history' moment for Columbus and Georgia health care 1:29

Ceremony celebrates 'hinge of history' moment for Columbus and Georgia health care

New player in Columbus health care arrives 0:23

New player in Columbus health care arrives

Ex soldier, now a Teacher of the Year, reacts to Trump's call for arming teachers 1:54

Ex soldier, now a Teacher of the Year, reacts to Trump's call for arming teachers

'I'll take a selfie and send it to you.' 3:58

'I'll take a selfie and send it to you."

'You're not really 14, right?' 2:36

'You're not really 14, right?'

Did you miss National Pancake Day? If so, here's what went down at one local IHOP 0:58

Did you miss National Pancake Day? If so, here's what went down at one local IHOP

Get a sneak peek at some of the dishes offered at new Columbus seafood restaurant 0:54

Get a sneak peek at some of the dishes offered at new Columbus seafood restaurant

Three sisters in their nineties talk about God, family and happiness

Three Phenix City sisters, Thelma Phillips, 90, Lillian Williams, 97, and Maybell Owens, 95, share their joy and say that living a long life has been "beautiful"
The Ledger-Enquirer
Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death

Crime

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death

Christopher Jones,16, was shot to death in August 2014. The bullet-riddled car Jones was in crashed at the intersection of Winston Road and Head Street in Columbus. This is body camera video provided by the Columbus Police Department showing the scene that fatal evening.

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road

Crime

Columbus detective describes moments before deadly shooting on North Lumpkin Road

Columbus Police Sgt. Anthony Locey,left, testified Friday morning during a hearing for Carl Bellamy Jr. in Columbus Recorder's Court. Bellamy faces one count of murder in the death of 28-year-old Matthew Grant. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for 9 a.m. .Columbus police were called to Lumpkin Park Apartments at 3351 North Lumpkin Road around 2:50 a.m. Jan. 29 to investigate the shooting. They found Grant lying on the ground in the parking lot behind the building. This is an excerpt of Locey's testimony where he recounts a statement given by a witness who said she was at the scene and inside Bellamy's car during the shooting.

Ceremony celebrates 'hinge of history' moment for Columbus and Georgia health care

Business

Ceremony celebrates 'hinge of history' moment for Columbus and Georgia health care

Piedmont Healthcare, the growing Atlanta-based health-care organization has added Columbus Regional and its entities — the Medical Center, Northside Hospital off Veterans Parkway, Spring Harbor, a north Columbus retirement community and the Columbus Regional employee-physician group — to its fold, which includes hospitals in and around Atlanta, and in Athens. The merger has been more than 10 months in the making and is part of a process that Columbus Regional board members and executives have been actively exploring for more than three years. The change took place at 12:01 a.m. and was celebrated during a morning ceremony on the Medical Center campus attended by more than 300 employees from Columbus and other Piedmont hospitals.

'You're not really 14, right?'

Local

'You're not really 14, right?'

This is an audio recording of a conversation between a GBI agent and Ji Won Kim, one of the men arrested during Operation Hidden Guardian. Kim was acquitted in federal court on Feb. 28, 2018 on the charge of attempted online enticement of a minor.This is the second of two audio recordings provided by Kim's defense attorney Bernard Brody.

'I'll take a selfie and send it to you."

Local

'I'll take a selfie and send it to you."

This is an audio recording of a conversation between a GBI agent and Ji Won Kim, one of the men arrested during Operation Hidden Guardian. Kim was acquitted in federal court on Feb. 28, 2018 on the charge of attempted online enticement of a minor. This is the first of two audio recordings provided by Kim's defense attorney Bernard Brody.

Did you miss National Pancake Day? If so, here's what went down at one local IHOP

Local

Did you miss National Pancake Day? If so, here's what went down at one local IHOP

Miss Stone Mountain's Outstanding Teen 2018 Jillian Higgins and Dr. Jerry Chen, neonatologist at Midtown Medical Center, squared off in a pancake flipping contest Tuesday morning at the IHOP on Airport Thruway in Columbus during IHOP’s National Pancake Day,an annual fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Locally, the proceeds from participating IHOP’s benefit the Children’s Hospital at Columbus Regional Health.