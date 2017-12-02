News

Manchester VA hires new director of nursing

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017

MANCHESTER, N.H.

The Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center has hired a new director of nursing to replace one who was ousted over allegations of substandard treatment and conditions at New Hampshire's only veterans hospital.

Bernadette Jao will become the director of patient and nursing services on Jan. 22. Her hiring is among many changes being made following a Boston Globe report in July about allegations that included a fly-infested operating room, surgical instruments that weren't always sterilized and patients whose conditions were ignored.

Jao has 17 years of experience and most recently served as nurse leader and a member of senior leadership at the Wilmington VA Medical Center in Delaware. She holds a doctorate in nursing practice and is board certified as a psychiatric and mental health nurse.

