Georgia beats Auburn in the SEC Championship

University of Georgia's Roquan Smith, left, and head coach Kirby Smith hold the SEC Championship trophy after the Bulldogs beat Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday. Smith was named the MVP.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham looks for a receiver before he fumbles the ball and Georgia recovers in 2017 SEC Championship play at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia's Roquan Smith, center, and head coach Kirby Smith celebrate the SEC Championship trophy after the Bulldogs beat Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday. Smith was named the MVP.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, left, and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn meet midfield following Georgia's 28-7 win over Auburn to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Auburn defensive back Jamel Dean breaks up a touchdown pass to Georgia wide receiver Javon Wims late in the fourth quarter. Georgia beat Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham listens to a question during the post-game press conference following the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday. The Tigers lost to Georgia 28-7.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Auburn's Eli Stove rushes against Georgia in the 2017 SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Auburn's Ryan Davis carries the ball against Georgia's Dominick Sanders in the 2017 SEC Championship play at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
UGA versus Auburn in the 2017 SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith is named the Most Valuable Player after the Bulldogs beat Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Auburn's Nate Craig-Myers (3) celebrates with wide receiver Will Hastings after his first quarter score against Georgia in the 2017 SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Georgia's Sony Michel pulls in a pass as he is hit by Auburn's Jeff Holland during SEC Championship play at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Auburn's Nate Craig-Myers (3) makes a reception to score ahead of Georgia's Richard LeCounte in the first quarter of the 2017 SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Auburn's Tray Matthews (28) sacks Georgia quarterback Jake From (11) as linebacker Jeff Holland moves in to assist during SEC Championship play at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Auburn safety Tray Matthews answers question during the post-game press conference following the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday. The Tigers lost to Georgia 28-7.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn talks with an official during the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday. The Tigers lost to Georgia 28-7.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Georgia's Sony Michel pulls in a pass ahead of Auburn's Carlton Davis during SEC Championship play at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn answers questions during the post-game press conference following the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday. The Tigers lost to Georgia 28-7.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Georgia's Brice Ramsey (12) and quarterback Jake Fromm (11) celebrate the Bulldogs 28-7 win over Auburn to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
UGA versus Auburn in the 2017 SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
UGA versus Auburn in the 2017 SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn talks with an official during the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday. The Tigers lost to Georgia 28-7.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
University of Georgia beats Auburn 28-7 to take the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Saturday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI