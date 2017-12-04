News

Alaska officials say moose calves died from poisonous plant

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 02:44 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Alaska officials say two moose calves found dead in Anchorage last week likely died from eating poisonous plants.

Executive director of the Alaska Moose Federation, Don Dyer, says he believes the calves ate from a Chokecherry tree, which are poisonous to moose.

Dyer and other officials went to pick up the calves on Friday and found them to have an abnormal odor and foam in their nostrils — symptoms indicative of poisoning.

Dyer says about a dozen Anchorage moose die this way every year, with mostly calves being the victims.

Horticulturist Steph Daniels says Chokecherry is sold at some Anchorage nurseries and is common in many lawns across town.

A similar plant was banned by the Anchorage Assembly earlier this year because they are invasive and poisonous to moose.

