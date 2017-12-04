News

Hogan to declare 'Cancer Screen Week'

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 04:14 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 15 MINUTES AGO

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Gov. Larry Hogan is issuing a proclamation to declare the first week of December as "Cancer Screen Week."

The governor, who is a cancer survivor, says the preventative measures increase the chance of catching cancer early, when they are most likely to be treated successfully.

Hogan is joining governors from Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas in signing a proclamation.

The American Cancer Society estimates that about 600,000 Americans are expected to die from cancer in 2017.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately?

    Tiger fans and Bulldog fans at the SEC Championship game have a tough time coming with a good joke on the other team, but Auburn fans have no trouble with jokes on Alabama

Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately?

Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately? 1:52

Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately?
Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations 2:54

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations
Three sisters in their nineties talk about God, family and happiness 2:39

Three sisters in their nineties talk about God, family and happiness

View More Video