Michigan shelter helps human trafficking survivors

Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis

Four-year old Genasis Davis was diagnosed with Proximal femoral focal deficiency before birth, a conditioned which affects normal growth of the thigh bone. The youngster's foot was partially amputated, but she doesn't let anything stop her. Although medical bills have eaten away at the family's Christmas money, her mother Tyrisha Toney says that she just prays and leaves it in God's hands, because God makes a way every time