More Videos

Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis 1:46

Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis

Pause
Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

'He was festering with rage': Man who beat pregnant girlfriend gets maximum sentence 2:12

'He was festering with rage': Man who beat pregnant girlfriend gets maximum sentence

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations 1:04

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations

Valley Rescue Mission Toy Store 1:23

Valley Rescue Mission Toy Store

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 2:55

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

  • Baby's first Christmas proves that great risk brings great joy

    Joshua Johnson died on Christmas day of 2014 of a cancerous brain tumor. He was 15 months old. His death left a "massive hole in our hearts," said his adoptive father Chris Johnson. Although "there is no filling that void," it was Joshua's legacy of love that lead Chris and Melissa Johnson to adopt a baby girl they named Susanna Joy.

Baby's first Christmas proves that great risk brings great joy

Joshua Johnson died on Christmas day of 2014 of a cancerous brain tumor. He was 15 months old. His death left a "massive hole in our hearts," said his adoptive father Chris Johnson. Although "there is no filling that void," it was Joshua's legacy of love that lead Chris and Melissa Johnson to adopt a baby girl they named Susanna Joy.
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis

News

Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis

Four-year old Genasis Davis was diagnosed with Proximal femoral focal deficiency before birth, a conditioned which affects normal growth of the thigh bone. The youngster's foot was partially amputated, but she doesn't let anything stop her. Although medical bills have eaten away at the family's Christmas money, her mother Tyrisha Toney says that she just prays and leaves it in God's hands, because God makes a way every time

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations

Local

Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations

The Literacy Alliance delivered Thursday morning new books to children involved in reading programs at two local YMCAs. Barbara Moushon, the executive director at the Literary Alliance, said the books were donated by the community through Barnes & Noble. The Literary Alliance group stopped first at the A. J. McCLung YMCA,1175 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, and then delivered to the John P. Thayer YMCA in downtown Columbus. Each child selected a book and a bookmarker. Moushon said they brought two to three times the number of books they needed so each child would have a variety of books from which to select. "We always have things we need to read," Moushon said, " But when you can let a child pick something that's interesting to them, that's a bonus."

Pop-up store brings clothes, dignity, hope to Columbus street corner

Local

Pop-up store brings clothes, dignity, hope to Columbus street corner

The Street Store popped up during a recent stretch of cold weather at the corner of 11th Street and 1st Avenue in dowtown Columbus. It was Columbus' fourth annual Street Store, a pop-up store offering homeless and those in need to get new and gently-used clothing at no charge. Organizers encouraged people to bring their donations and either hang them up on racks or display on tables. Volunteers assisted people in finding clothing items, and provided free coffee and chicken biscuits. The event was hosted by Sara Shirazi, Christian Fontanez, and Bria Pugh. You can learn more in this short video.

Thirty Years and Counting: Law enforcement officers keep alive retired judge's "teddy bear" holiday tradition

Local

Thirty Years and Counting: Law enforcement officers keep alive retired judge's "teddy bear" holiday tradition

Area law enforcement officers delivered stuffed animals to sick children Wednesday morning in Columbus and Phenix City. Former Recorder's Court Judge Michael Cielinski has hosted this event for more than 30 years as a way to cheer up children at area hospitals. Members of the Columbus State University Police Department,Georgia State Patrol, Columbus Police Department, and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office made the first stop of the morning at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center to deliver teddy bears and gifts to sick children. The group was also scheduled to visit St. Francis Hospital, The Ronald McDonald House and a hospital in Phenix City.

Blood donors offer the gift of life

News

Blood donors offer the gift of life

The Phenix City-Russell County Public Library hosted the "Gift of Life" blood drive, calling it an opportunity during the Christmas season to give the gift of saving a life

State election official in Phenix City to observe voting in runoff election

Local

State election official in Phenix City to observe voting in runoff election

Ed Packard, administrator of elections for the Alabama Secretary of State's Office, was in Phenix City Tuesday to observe voting in the District Two runoff election between Vickey Carter Johnson and Baxley Oswalt. The special election was held to fill the seat left vacant after Council member Johnnie Robinson Jr., 61, died on Aug. 3. Robinson was elected a year ago to represent District 2. He had lived in Phenix City for the last two decades and also had served on the Russell County Commission.

Staying Safe on the Roads: A few tips to make that foggy commute safer

Local

Staying Safe on the Roads: A few tips to make that foggy commute safer

Driving in fog is no fun, especially during the morning commute to work or school when everyone seems in a hurry. Here are a few tips for driving in fog we found on variety of website such as the Automobile Association of America, the National Weather Service. J.D. Power Cars, and State Farm Insurance. We hope they help next time you have to venture out in heavy fog.

Car involved in reported hit-and-run zooms down Broadway sidewalk near Kilwin's

Local

Car involved in reported hit-and-run zooms down Broadway sidewalk near Kilwin's

Columbus police are investigating a reported hit-and-run in the 1200 block of Broadway just after 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17, according to surveillance footage from one of the properties in that area. A black sedan can be seen speeding along the sidewalk mid-block at 3:33 p.m. It had just hit two people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Maj. J.D. Hawk.

Holiday tradition of "Cuts for Christmas" helps deserving students, honors educator who started event

Local

Holiday tradition of "Cuts for Christmas" helps deserving students, honors educator who started event

Family of friends of David Pollard joined Monday with Carver High School to continue Pollard's annual “Cuts for Christmas” tradition. The event was started by Pollard, the Carver High School baseball coach killed in an automobile accident April 18, 2016. Pollard believed that “When you look good, you feel good!” and started the event as a way to reward and encourage students for good behavior and exceeding classroom expectations. It's also an opportunity to help students who might not be able to afford to look good everyday due to financial constraints. Four local barbers provided free haircuts to deserving male students,who also received lunch and a Christmas present. There was no cost for students participating in Cuts for Christmas.