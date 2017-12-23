News

Last day in Massachusetts to enroll for Jan. 1 coverage

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 02:42 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BOSTON

Massachusetts residents face a deadline for signing up for insurance through the state's health connector.

While the state's open enrollment period runs through Jan. 23, Saturday is the last day people can enroll for subsidized or unsubsidized coverage that would start with the new year on Jan. 1.

Those seeking coverage can apply online through the connector and must also pay their first month premium by Saturday.

The federal tax overhaul law signed Friday by President Donald Trump eliminates the individual mandate for purchasing health insurance starting in 2019. But state officials note that Massachusetts has maintained its own individual mandate since 2006, and that requirement will remain in place despite the change in federal law.

