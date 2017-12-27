More Videos

  National Infantry Museum links soldiers with their history

    "History can't be quantified," National Infantry Museum director Frank Hanner said, but the link between the museum and the soldiers of today serves as both history lesson and inspiration. Hanner is retiring after 36 years with the museum, 22 years as its director

"History can't be quantified," National Infantry Museum director Frank Hanner said, but the link between the museum and the soldiers of today serves as both history lesson and inspiration. Hanner is retiring after 36 years with the museum, 22 years as its director
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Local

The Ledger-Enquirer was among the McClatchy newsrooms that launched a drone program in 2017. Each newsroom has one or more FAA certified remote pilots to fly the drone. In our case it's a DJI Phantom 4. Here's a short video of the soccer facility at the Smiths Station Sports Complex. If you have an idea for a drone video contact Mike Haskey at mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com.

News

Joshua Johnson died on Christmas day of 2014 of a cancerous brain tumor. He was 15 months old. His death left a "massive hole in our hearts," said his adoptive father Chris Johnson. Although "there is no filling that void," it was Joshua's legacy of love that lead Chris and Melissa Johnson to adopt a baby girl they named Susanna Joy.

News

Four-year old Genasis Davis was diagnosed with Proximal femoral focal deficiency before birth, a conditioned which affects normal growth of the thigh bone. The youngster's foot was partially amputated, but she doesn't let anything stop her. Although medical bills have eaten away at the family's Christmas money, her mother Tyrisha Toney says that she just prays and leaves it in God's hands, because God makes a way every time

Local

The Literacy Alliance delivered Thursday morning new books to children involved in reading programs at two local YMCAs. Barbara Moushon, the executive director at the Literary Alliance, said the books were donated by the community through Barnes & Noble. The Literary Alliance group stopped first at the A. J. McCLung YMCA,1175 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, and then delivered to the John P. Thayer YMCA in downtown Columbus. Each child selected a book and a bookmarker. Moushon said they brought two to three times the number of books they needed so each child would have a variety of books from which to select. "We always have things we need to read," Moushon said, " But when you can let a child pick something that's interesting to them, that's a bonus."

Local

The Street Store popped up during a recent stretch of cold weather at the corner of 11th Street and 1st Avenue in dowtown Columbus. It was Columbus' fourth annual Street Store, a pop-up store offering homeless and those in need to get new and gently-used clothing at no charge. Organizers encouraged people to bring their donations and either hang them up on racks or display on tables. Volunteers assisted people in finding clothing items, and provided free coffee and chicken biscuits. The event was hosted by Sara Shirazi, Christian Fontanez, and Bria Pugh. You can learn more in this short video.

Local

Area law enforcement officers delivered stuffed animals to sick children Wednesday morning in Columbus and Phenix City. Former Recorder's Court Judge Michael Cielinski has hosted this event for more than 30 years as a way to cheer up children at area hospitals. Members of the Columbus State University Police Department,Georgia State Patrol, Columbus Police Department, and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office made the first stop of the morning at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center to deliver teddy bears and gifts to sick children. The group was also scheduled to visit St. Francis Hospital, The Ronald McDonald House and a hospital in Phenix City.

News

The Phenix City-Russell County Public Library hosted the "Gift of Life" blood drive, calling it an opportunity during the Christmas season to give the gift of saving a life