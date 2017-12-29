News

3 more North Carolina flu deaths raise season's toll to 12

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 05:58 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Three new flu deaths, including the death of a child, have been reported in North Carolina, raising the state's death toll so far this season to 12.

That's according to numbers released Thursday by the North Carolina Department of Health. The deaths were reported between December 17 and 23.

The child, who lived in central North Carolina, is the first pediatric death reported in the state for the 2017-2018 flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nine pediatric flu deaths have been reported across the country as of Dec. 16. The CDC says that many children who die as a result of the flu have no known medical condition that put them at higher risk for complications of the illness.

