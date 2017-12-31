Anticipation high as California rolls out retail pot sales

In this Dec. 22, 2017 photo, Dale Gieringer of NORML National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) poses for photos at his house in Berkeley, Calif. Californians may awake on New Year's Day to a familiar scent in greater-than-normal concentrations. A whiff of marijuana will likely be in the air as the nation's cannabis king lights up to celebrate the first legal retail sales of pot in the state.