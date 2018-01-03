News

Former blood-testing company CEO sues law firm

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 03:44 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

RICHMOND, Va.

The co-founder of a defunct blood-testing company is suing her former law firm for malpractice and asking for at least $150 million in damages.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Tonya H. Mallory, the co-founder and former CEO of Health Diagnostic Laboratory, is suing LeClairRyan in Richmond Circuit Court.

Mallory said the law firm gave her incorrect legal advice regarding HDL's practice of paying fees to physicians for blood samples. She is currently being sued by the federal government and others.

The law firm denies any wrongdoing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

HDL was once a fast-growing blood-testing company before a federal investigation into its reimbursement practices. The company agreed to a $47 million federal settlement in 2015, but admitted no wrongdoing.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple

    A Columbus woman said the birth of her daughter was a journey, and that’s the name she picked for the first baby born locally in 2018. India Williams, 24, delivered Journey Williams at 3:34 a.m. Monday at Midtown Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. India, her husband Te’Shawn Williams and baby were doing just fine on a cold New Year’s Day.

Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple

Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple 1:58

Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple
Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

View More Video