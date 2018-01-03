Former blood-testing company CEO sues law firm

The co-founder of a defunct blood-testing company is suing her former law firm for malpractice and asking for at least $150 million in damages.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Tonya H. Mallory, the co-founder and former CEO of Health Diagnostic Laboratory, is suing LeClairRyan in Richmond Circuit Court.
Mallory said the law firm gave her incorrect legal advice regarding HDL's practice of paying fees to physicians for blood samples. She is currently being sued by the federal government and others.
The law firm denies any wrongdoing.
HDL was once a fast-growing blood-testing company before a federal investigation into its reimbursement practices. The company agreed to a $47 million federal settlement in 2015, but admitted no wrongdoing.
