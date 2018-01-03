Former blood-testing company CEO sues law firm

Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple

A Columbus woman said the birth of her daughter was a journey, and that’s the name she picked for the first baby born locally in 2018. India Williams, 24, delivered Journey Williams at 3:34 a.m. Monday at Midtown Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. India, her husband Te’Shawn Williams and baby were doing just fine on a cold New Year’s Day.