Wife of Russian man slain in US meets vet who got his kidney

Erin Bond, back, 33, of Apple Valley, Minn., and her husband, John, right, 35, go in for a group hug with Olga Kemaeva, 34, the widow of Russian tourist Anton Kemaev, as they meet for the first time at the Residence Inn by Marriott on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017, in North Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Mr. Bond believes he received Kemaev's kidney in a transplant operation he is currently recovering from. His family found out the donor was a 35-year-old Russian who had died from a gunshot wound and Googled the information, finding Kemaev's story in recent news. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP Stephanie Strasburg