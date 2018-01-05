News

Woman seeks $1M after paramedic allegedly fondled her

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 10:26 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A 19-year-old woman is suing the city of Sacramento for $1 million after a paramedic allegedly fondled her breasts while she was unresponsive in an ambulance after suffering a seizure.

The Sacramento Bee reports the woman sued the city for medical malpractice after Sacramento Fire Department paramedic Jared David Evans allegedly assaulted her while she was being taken to a hospital on April 1, 2017.

A paramedic intern who was in the ambulance told detectives he saw Evans fondle the woman.

Evans denied the allegations in an April 28 interview with police. He was later arrested and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery.

Brandon Erickson, an attorney representing Evans in the criminal case, said they are anxious to get to a trial and have Evans exonerated by a jury.

