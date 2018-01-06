News

Despite DOJ move, Louisiana moving ahead with medical pot

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press

January 06, 2018 10:56 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BATON ROUGE, La.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' dictate on federal marijuana prosecutions isn't slowing Louisiana plans to have medical marijuana available to patients by the summer.

Sessions announced the end to Obama-era policy that kept federal authorities from cracking down on legalized pot.

Supporters of Louisiana's medical marijuana program hope the state won't be targeted because it only allows medicinal, not recreational, marijuana. Acting U.S. Attorney Corey R. Amundson seemed to suggest Louisiana's burgeoning program won't be impacted.

Amundson oversees federal prosecutors in Louisiana's Middle District where both medical marijuana growing operations will be located. He said the pot cases handled by his office typically involve violence or unregulated trafficking.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a statement, Amundson said: "We do not anticipate a significant change in the federal enforcement of marijuana activities in this district."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time

    Volunteers throughout the community have stepped up their efforts during this week's cold snap to help the less fortunate. Among those are volunteers from St. Paul United Methodist Church who provided a hot meal Thursday evening at SafeHouse for members of the homeless community. SafeHouse has stayed open around the clock as a warming station for those needing a way to get out of the below-freezing temperatures.

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time 1:35

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time
Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails 2:25

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails
Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

View More Video