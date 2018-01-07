News

Illinois suspends tax break deal with Chicago tech company

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 11:36 AM

CHICAGO

Illinois has suspended another tax credit agreement with a health technology company that's facing fraud allegations.

The Chicago Tribune reports Outcome Health received roughly $1.3 million in tax credits through a 2013 agreement signed under then-Gov. Pat Quinn. Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity spokeswoman Jacquelyn Reineke says the agreement has been suspended due to the Chicago-based company's legal troubles.

Top investors sued the company in November. Investors included units of Goldman Sachs and a fund that businessman and governor candidate J.B. Pritzker helped start. The newspaper reports investors filed court documents showing they received federal subpoenas.

Illinois previously suspended a 2016 agreement under Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration. It's worth roughly $6 million over a decade.

Outcome Health officials say they remain "committed to improving health care outcomes for patients."

