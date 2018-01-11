More Videos

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Pause
Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead 0:33

Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead

Feeling sick? Here's how to deal with the flu 1:39

Feeling sick? Here's how to deal with the flu

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation 0:44

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation

Georgia fans Light Up the CFP National Championship 0:50

Georgia fans Light Up the CFP National Championship

Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship 2:10

Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship 1:27

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship

  • Highlights from the active-shooter training for churches

    Columbus Police Department training officers held a two-hour session on church safety and how to respond to an active shooter situation in front of a full house in the city council chambers. For more information, contact the Crime Prevention Unit at 706-653-3173

Highlights from the active-shooter training for churches

Columbus Police Department training officers held a two-hour session on church safety and how to respond to an active shooter situation in front of a full house in the city council chambers. For more information, contact the Crime Prevention Unit at 706-653-3173
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Crime

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

Local

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of House of Heroes recently partnered with the local community and volunteers to do major plumbing repairs for a veteran's widow. Georgjean O'Neal and daughter Rita O'Neal now have hot water for the first time in more than seven years. Georgjean O'Neal's husband, James O'Neal,served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army. He died in November 1996. You can find out more, including the organizations that helped make this possible, in this short video.

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time

Local

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time

Volunteers throughout the community have stepped up their efforts during this week's cold snap to help the less fortunate. Among those are volunteers from St. Paul United Methodist Church who provided a hot meal Thursday evening at SafeHouse for members of the homeless community. SafeHouse has stayed open around the clock as a warming station for those needing a way to get out of the below-freezing temperatures.

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails

News

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson discusses the situation that lead to the voluntary evacuation of Ralston residents whose room temperatures have dropped to 50 degrees without heat. The building owners will be billed for all city services used accommodate residents, the mayor said.

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving

News

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving

Nancy Johnson was shot and killed by a long time family friend shortly after midnight during a New Year's Eve party at her home. Her nieces, sisters Annie Robinson and Raven White, describe the evening and remember their aunt as a loving woman with open arms. Columbus Police arrested Tommy McNeal on January 3rd at a home off North Lumpkin Road in Columbus