  • 88-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting stepdaughter

    James Byrd, 88, who is accused in the shooting death of his stepdaughter and caretaker, 67 year-old Nancy Green, reportedly called a family member to say that he had killed Green because he thought she was trying to steal his money. In Recorder's Court, Columbus Police Det. Mike Dahnke described the scene that officers found when they arrived

James Byrd, 88, who is accused in the shooting death of his stepdaughter and caretaker, 67 year-old Nancy Green, reportedly called a family member to say that he had killed Green because he thought she was trying to steal his money. In Recorder's Court, Columbus Police Det. Mike Dahnke described the scene that officers found when they arrived
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Crime

A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

Local

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of House of Heroes recently partnered with the local community and volunteers to do major plumbing repairs for a veteran's widow. Georgjean O'Neal and daughter Rita O'Neal now have hot water for the first time in more than seven years. Georgjean O'Neal's husband, James O'Neal,served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army. He died in November 1996. You can find out more, including the organizations that helped make this possible, in this short video.

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time

Local

Volunteers throughout the community have stepped up their efforts during this week's cold snap to help the less fortunate. Among those are volunteers from St. Paul United Methodist Church who provided a hot meal Thursday evening at SafeHouse for members of the homeless community. SafeHouse has stayed open around the clock as a warming station for those needing a way to get out of the below-freezing temperatures.

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails

News

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson discusses the situation that lead to the voluntary evacuation of Ralston residents whose room temperatures have dropped to 50 degrees without heat. The building owners will be billed for all city services used accommodate residents, the mayor said.