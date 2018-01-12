Veteran actor to sign book that explores life and "mystery that is God"

More Videos

88-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting stepdaughter

Video notebook: Here's one way to "shorten" that morning commute.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

Hospital trains for potential hazmat emergency, terrorism threat

Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident

(Not so) smooth criminals

2016's Worst Red-Light Runners

    Stephen Tobolowsky, whose extensive filmography includes "Mississippi Burning," Groundhog Day" and "Seinfeld," based his book "My Adventures with God" on the premise that "our lives follow the template of the Old Testament." With humor, introspection and stories from his life, Tobolowsky explores "the miracle of who we are and who we become." He will sign books at the Springer Opera House Friday, Jan 12, from 5:30-7pm at the McClure Theater

Stephen Tobolowsky, whose extensive filmography includes "Mississippi Burning," Groundhog Day" and "Seinfeld," based his book "My Adventures with God" on the premise that "our lives follow the template of the Old Testament." With humor, introspection and stories from his life, Tobolowsky explores "the miracle of who we are and who we become." He will sign books at the Springer Opera House Friday, Jan 12, from 5:30-7pm at the McClure Theater
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of someone else's rude behavior, or worse. They're from the Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division's Fact Sheet #036.

Video notebook: Here's one way to "shorten" that morning commute.

How was your morning commute? If it was anything like mine from Columbus' Jordan-Johnson neighborhood to downtown Columbus, it was rainy and slick. My morning drive is pretty quick, but I decided to shorten it to less than twenty five seconds. No, not through speeding....through time-lapse photography.

Hospital trains for potential hazmat emergency, terrorism threat

Columbus Regional Hospital hosted Thursday a decontamination training exercise for "first receivers" who would be the first to encounter patients arriving at the hospital because of a hazmat emergency. As part of their training,they were trained on putting on and taking off personal protective equipment and practiced building,using and taking apart the deluge system used to wash off contaminated patients before they enter the emergency room. Clinical and non-clinical staff from Midtown Medical Center and Northside Medical Center participated.

88-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting stepdaughter

James Byrd, 88, who is accused in the shooting death of his stepdaughter and caretaker, 67-year-old Nancy Green, reportedly called a family member to say that he had killed Green because he thought she was trying to steal his money. In Recorder's Court, Columbus Police Sgt. Mike Dahnke described the scene that officers found when they arrived.

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.