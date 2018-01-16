News

Kentucky attorney general touts new office website

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:17 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's attorney general says his office has a new website to enhance access for people seeking information and services from the office.

Andy Beshear says the new website will help Kentuckians interact with his office on such issues as combating drug addiction and child abuse and protecting older people from scams.

Beshear says the revised ag.ky.gov also offers information on his office's contracts and instructions on how to submit open records requests electronically.

He says the Fighting Drug Abuse portion of the website helps Kentuckians learn how the AG's office is working to help tackle drug addiction problems in the state.

