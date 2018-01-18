A health worker gives a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Pakistani authorities launched an anti-polio campaign in Punjab province as polio remains endemic in Pakistan.
A health worker gives a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Pakistani authorities launched an anti-polio campaign in Punjab province as polio remains endemic in Pakistan. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo
A health worker gives a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Pakistani authorities launched an anti-polio campaign in Punjab province as polio remains endemic in Pakistan. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo

News

Gunmen kill mother, daughter polio workers in Pakistan

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 03:40 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan

Pakistani officials say gunmen have shot and killed a mother and her daughter who were taking part in an anti-polio campaign in the southwestern city of Quetta.

Local police official Naseeb Ullah says Thursday's attack took place when hundreds of polio teams were vaccinating children to save them from the crippling disease. The attack took place days after Pakistan launched a campaign against polio across the country.

Rescue officials say the slain workers were a mother and her daughter.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the only three countries in the world where polio hasn't been eliminated.

Pakistan regularly launches anti-polio drives despite threats from the Taliban, who perceive the campaign as part of a Western conspiracy and claim it will sterilize Pakistani children.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

    Watch as motorist and good samaritan Damion Lawrence talks Wednesday morning about the icy driving conditions and helps a Columbus Police Officer get another driver turned around on a very icy section of Manchester Expressway in Columbus.

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:52

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway
Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction 1:08

Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction
Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin 0:45

Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin

View More Video