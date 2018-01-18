New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez delivers her State of the State address on the first day of the New Mexico Legislature in the House chambers at the Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez delivers her State of the State address on the first day of the New Mexico Legislature in the House chambers at the Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Juan Labreche AP Photo
News

The Latest: New Mexico joins multistate nurse licensure pact

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 08:45 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

The Latest on efforts to extend New Mexico's nurse licensure compact (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has signed legislation to ensure that nurses from at least 25 other states can work in New Mexico and vice versa.

The legislation was enacted Thursday within hours of a midnight expiration deadline for a previous licensure compact.

The new compact adds criminal background check provisions and creates a new multi-state rule making commission.

The governor's signature, along with unanimous votes in the state Senate and House, ensure no related disruption in health care services.

It was the first bill to be approved and signed during the current 30-day legislative session.

___

2:00 p.m.

The New Mexico House of Representatives has voted unanimously to join a new nurse licensure compact that is shared with at least 25 other states.

The House voted 68-0 on Thursday in favor of a bill that allows nurses who are licensed in New Mexico to work in participating states and vice versa. Gov. Susana Martinez supports the proposed legislation.

___

7:00 a.m.

New Mexico lawmakers are racing to approve a law that allows nurses licensed in New Mexico to work in participating states and vice versa.

New Mexico has until the end of Thursday to join a new nurse licensure compact that is shared with at least 25 other states as an older agreement expires.

Republican state Sen. Stuart Ingle of Portales is sponsoring the bill and says the compact is crucial for outlying areas that depend on nurses who cross state lines.

The bill was scheduled for a House vote Thursday and then would need to be signed by Gov. Susana Martinez. Senate approval on Wednesday was unanimous.

The new compact adds criminal background check provisions and creates a new multi-state rule making commission.

