Latest: Nassar sobs as abuse victim testifies at sentencing

Current student and former MSU gymnast Lindsey Lemke reacts Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, after speaking in Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's courtroom during the third day of victim impact statements regarding former sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar. Lemke addressed John Geddert of Twistars, the USAG, MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon, and Nassar. Nassar, 54, faces a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison for molesting girls at Michigan State University and his home. Lansing State Journal via AP Matthew Dae Smith