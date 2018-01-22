German nurse charged with 97 more murders at hospitals

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015 file photo former nurse Niels Hoegel, accused of multiple murder and attempted murder of patients, covering his face with a file at the district court in Oldenburg, Germany. The German nurse already serving a life sentence for two murders has been indicted in nearly 100 more killings. News agency dpa said prosecutors in Oldenburg said Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 that they have charged Niels Hoegel with 97 counts of murder. dpa via AP, file Carmen Jaspersen