Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser

Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

Father of three talks about the family's homeless situation

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

'The Great Gatsby' set to open at Springer Opera House

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

  • Volunteers find few unsheltered homeless people from South Commons to downtown

    The second day of the national Point in Time Count found few homeless individuals along the Riverwalk and the nearby streets, which is good news according to one volunteer. "It's means they are probably in shelters," said Candy Poole, the 211 information manager

The second day of the national Point in Time Count found few homeless individuals along the Riverwalk and the nearby streets, which is good news according to one volunteer. "It's means they are probably in shelters," said Candy Poole, the 211 information manager
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public

Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public

Upon his death Gerry Bosch, a popular artist in Columbus years ago, left about 5,000 paintings, drawings, watercolors, and other works on paper in various stages of completion to Stephen White. Since then they have been stored in a climate controlled apartment. These pieces will now be available for sale to the general public, with prices starting at $35. Various mediums, sizes, subjects, will be available, and many framed. Will White, Stephen's brother, showed the Ledger-Enquirer's Chuck Williams a sample of what's available.

Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference

Participants in the annual March for Life march West gathered Monday morning at the Columbus Government Center in downtown Columbus. The annual event, sponsored by the Chattahoochee Valley United for Life, began at noon at the with prayer, featured music and speakers, and culminated with a march through Downtown Columbus. As they rallied, a small group of pro-choice demonstrators gathered across the street.

Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off

Warner Robins Police roped off the parking lot of Barberitos at 3123 Watson Boulevard after a worker was killed and another injured in an armed robbery Sunday, January 21, 2018. The unidentified gunman ran from the rear of the restaurant and escaped.

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser

Preparations are underway for the annual Empty Bowl soup luncheon that raises money for Kid's Cafe through Feeding the Valley. Potters at Britt David Cultural Arts Center threw about 200 pots in one session, and expect to have about 1,000 pots ready for the March 11 event

Young percussionists use sticks and cans to create a cacophony of sound

The Up/Down Percussion quartet and Dr. Paul Vaillancourt lead young musicians into a world creative percussion before their Jan. 20 performance with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. The quintet will present Jarvlepp's Garbage Concerto, paired with Rachmaninoff's lush Second Symphony

Artist brings big vision to Columbus Museum

Watch Washington D.C.-based artist linn meyers creates a wall drawing inside the Columbus Museum that will remain on display through June 2019. Titled "gazing has its limits," meyers used ink and paint to convey wave-like movement as the sun travels along the wall

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

There are still icy patches on roads throughout the Chattahoochee Valley thanks to Winter Storm Inga so you'll still need to be cautious. As of lunchtime Thursday a section of 10th Street, between Front Ave. and Broadway, was on that list. We thought we would attach a small camera to a hockey puck to give you the "tire's-eye-view."

Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors

A hand full of Broadway businesses were open Wednesday after overnight snow left many roads too hazardous to travel. Some opened late and a coffee shop opened at 6:30 a.m., but they all planned to close early as temperatures were expected to drop again

13th Street overpass remains closed

13th Street between Fifth Avenue and 10th Avenue, the west and east cross streets, remains closed Wednesday afternoon with large stretches of ice after overnight snow and freezing temperatures created hazardous road conditions throughout the city