Witness says he believes fatal shooting was no accident

Upon his death Gerry Bosch, a popular artist in Columbus years ago, left about 5,000 paintings, drawings, watercolors, and other works on paper in various stages of completion to Stephen White. Since then they have been stored in a climate controlled apartment. These pieces will now be available for sale to the general public, with prices starting at $35. Various mediums, sizes, subjects, will be available, and many framed. Will White, Stephen's brother, showed the Ledger-Enquirer's Chuck Williams a sample of what's available.