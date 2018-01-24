News

Animal shelter seeks donations for severely injured dog

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 06:10 AM

BEDFORD, N.H.

The Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire is seeking donations to help cover medical bills for a stray dog found lost in the woods.

According to the Bedford shelter, a man in Merrimack came across the German Shepard while hiking in the woods on Jan. 16 and brought him to the shelter. WMUR-TV reports the dog, named George by shelter staff, was extremely underweight and had significant trauma to all four of his legs, including exposed bone in certain places.

Shelter workers say George was very affectionate, despite his injuries.

George immediately underwent medical treatment, and the shelter absorbed the cost of the dog's care, as no one has come to claim George.

The ARLNH is soliciting donations for George's care.

