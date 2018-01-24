Defendant testifies in his manslaughter case

More Videos

    Jarrett Marshall, 22, testified that he thought the shotgun he held was not loaded and shooting his friend Trent Hill was an accident. "He was my friend," Marshall said. "I honestly looked up to him."

Jarrett Marshall, 22, testified that he thought the shotgun he held was not loaded and shooting his friend Trent Hill was an accident. "He was my friend," Marshall said. "I honestly looked up to him."
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Trent Hill was shot while reportedly playing with guns with his friend Jarrett Marshall in the summer of 2015. Hill's close friend, who was present with the two men, testified in Superior Court that he believes Marshall fired intentionally. "Guns don't accidentally go off," Jordan Day said under oath

Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public

Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public

Upon his death Gerry Bosch, a popular artist in Columbus years ago, left about 5,000 paintings, drawings, watercolors, and other works on paper in various stages of completion to Stephen White. Since then they have been stored in a climate controlled apartment. These pieces will now be available for sale to the general public, with prices starting at $35. Various mediums, sizes, subjects, will be available, and many framed. Will White, Stephen's brother, showed the Ledger-Enquirer's Chuck Williams a sample of what's available.

Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference

Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference

Participants in the annual March for Life march West gathered Monday morning at the Columbus Government Center in downtown Columbus. The annual event, sponsored by the Chattahoochee Valley United for Life, began at noon at the with prayer, featured music and speakers, and culminated with a march through Downtown Columbus. As they rallied, a small group of pro-choice demonstrators gathered across the street.

Warner Robins Police roped off the parking lot of Barberitos at 3123 Watson Boulevard after a worker was killed and another injured in an armed robbery Sunday, January 21, 2018. The unidentified gunman ran from the rear of the restaurant and escaped.

Preparations are underway for the annual Empty Bowl soup luncheon that raises money for Kid's Cafe through Feeding the Valley. Potters at Britt David Cultural Arts Center threw about 200 pots in one session, and expect to have about 1,000 pots ready for the March 11 event

The Up/Down Percussion quartet and Dr. Paul Vaillancourt lead young musicians into a world creative percussion before their Jan. 20 performance with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. The quintet will present Jarvlepp's Garbage Concerto, paired with Rachmaninoff's lush Second Symphony

Watch Washington D.C.-based artist linn meyers creates a wall drawing inside the Columbus Museum that will remain on display through June 2019. Titled "gazing has its limits," meyers used ink and paint to convey wave-like movement as the sun travels along the wall

There are still icy patches on roads throughout the Chattahoochee Valley thanks to Winter Storm Inga so you'll still need to be cautious. As of lunchtime Thursday a section of 10th Street, between Front Ave. and Broadway, was on that list. We thought we would attach a small camera to a hockey puck to give you the "tire's-eye-view."

A hand full of Broadway businesses were open Wednesday after overnight snow left many roads too hazardous to travel. Some opened late and a coffee shop opened at 6:30 a.m., but they all planned to close early as temperatures were expected to drop again