Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

Plans brewing to convert former dive bar into coffee house 1:48

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:52

Defendant testifies in his manslaughter case 2:06

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Kirby Smart arrives at Northside High School in helicopter 1:06

Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity 1:01

Chick-fil-A customers arrive Tuesday before sunrise for first 100 event 1:33

Jury finds defendant guilty of involuntary manslaughter just hours after closing arguments

Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Father shares story of how Easterseals and a Dodge have made a big difference in his family's life

Father shares story of how Easterseals and a Dodge have made a big difference in his family's life

Easterseals West Georgia broke ground on their new adult facility Thursday morning. The new facility will double capacity and increase services. It will also allow Easterseals West Georgia to expand current programs in adult and children therapeutic day services and offer new programs in supported employment, autism, and behavioral support. Jesse Goines, whose daughters Teneia and Tenoia attend the programs, shared during the ceremony a story about one of the many things Easterseals has done to benefit his family.

Mayor challenges everyone to be lifters, not leaners

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and the City Council will host the annual State of the City Address at the Central Activities Center at 1500 14th Street in Phenix City on Feb. 1. The public is encouraged to attend the event, where Lowe and councilors will review the city's financial statements, discuss current and future projects, and talk about about issues of interest. This is an excerpt of Lowe's comments from Monday morning's 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr., Day Unity Award Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Defendant testifies in his manslaughter case

Jarrett Marshall, 22, testified that he thought the shotgun he held was not loaded and shooting his friend Trent Hill was an accident. "He was my friend," Marshall said. "I honestly looked up to him."

Witness says he believes fatal shooting was no accident

Trent Hill was shot while reportedly playing with guns with his friend Jarrett Marshall in the summer of 2015. Hill's close friend, who was present with the two men, testified in Superior Court that he believes Marshall fired intentionally. "Guns don't accidentally go off," Jordan Day said under oath

Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public

Upon his death Gerry Bosch, a popular artist in Columbus years ago, left about 5,000 paintings, drawings, watercolors, and other works on paper in various stages of completion to Stephen White. Since then they have been stored in a climate controlled apartment. These pieces will now be available for sale to the general public, with prices starting at $35. Various mediums, sizes, subjects, will be available, and many framed. Will White, Stephen's brother, showed the Ledger-Enquirer's Chuck Williams a sample of what's available.

Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference

Participants in the annual March for Life march West gathered Monday morning at the Columbus Government Center in downtown Columbus. The annual event, sponsored by the Chattahoochee Valley United for Life, began at noon at the with prayer, featured music and speakers, and culminated with a march through Downtown Columbus. As they rallied, a small group of pro-choice demonstrators gathered across the street.

Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off

Warner Robins Police roped off the parking lot of Barberitos at 3123 Watson Boulevard after a worker was killed and another injured in an armed robbery Sunday, January 21, 2018. The unidentified gunman ran from the rear of the restaurant and escaped.

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser

Preparations are underway for the annual Empty Bowl soup luncheon that raises money for Kid's Cafe through Feeding the Valley. Potters at Britt David Cultural Arts Center threw about 200 pots in one session, and expect to have about 1,000 pots ready for the March 11 event

Young percussionists use sticks and cans to create a cacophony of sound

The Up/Down Percussion quartet and Dr. Paul Vaillancourt lead young musicians into a world creative percussion before their Jan. 20 performance with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. The quintet will present Jarvlepp's Garbage Concerto, paired with Rachmaninoff's lush Second Symphony

Artist brings big vision to Columbus Museum

Watch Washington D.C.-based artist linn meyers creates a wall drawing inside the Columbus Museum that will remain on display through June 2019. Titled "gazing has its limits," meyers used ink and paint to convey wave-like movement as the sun travels along the wall