Alabama, Georgia rank high on list of best states in which to drive

Georgia and Alabama rank high on a list of best states in which to drive.
The research results were recently released by WalletHub a personal finance website, https://wallethub.com, based in Washington, D.C.
The rankings were based on a variety of factors such as the cost of vehicle ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.
Rush hour congestion, quality of roads, gas prices, number of car washes, number of auto repair shops, car thefts and amount of precipitation were all items looked at by a team of researchers.
Never miss a local story.
On the list, Alabama ranked No. 7 and Georgia No. 8.
No other southeastern states were listed above them.
The best five states were Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and North Carolina.
The five worst states were Connecticut, California, Maryland, Washington and Hawaii.
Alabama ranked No. 2 in the country for lowest gas prices.
Georgia ranked No. 3 for lowest auto maintenance costs.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments