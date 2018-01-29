Teen stricken with rare cancer weds high school sweetheart

In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, photo, Dustin Snyder, 19, kisses his wife Sierra after exchanging wedding vows at the The Big Red Barn in Plant City, Fla. Snyder, who doctors say is dying from a rare form of cancer, has been granted one of his final wishes, to be married to his high school sweetheart. Doctors say Snyder has weeks or maybe a month to live. Wasting no time, Snyder proposed to Siverio on Thursday. Tampa Bay Times via AP Octavio Jones