News

Authorities: 12-year-old dies in fire set deliberately

The Associated Press

January 30, 2018 06:51 AM

MARTINSBURG, W.Va.

A 12-year-old autistic boy who was trapped inside a burning house has died.

The Journal of Martinsburg reports the city fire department responded to the early Monday morning call and found the boy trapped inside. The newspaper reports family members had attempted to rescue him and that firefighters removed him from the home and took him to a hospital where he later died.

Assistant State Fire Marshal Investigation Supervisor George Harms says the fire was caused by arson, and an investigation is ongoing.

Harms says a reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  