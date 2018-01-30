Authorities: 12-year-old dies in fire set deliberately

A 12-year-old autistic boy who was trapped inside a burning house has died.
The Journal of Martinsburg reports the city fire department responded to the early Monday morning call and found the boy trapped inside. The newspaper reports family members had attempted to rescue him and that firefighters removed him from the home and took him to a hospital where he later died.
Assistant State Fire Marshal Investigation Supervisor George Harms says the fire was caused by arson, and an investigation is ongoing.
Harms says a reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
