Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

Chick-fil-A lovers camp out for 24 hours for 52 chicken sandwich meals

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

Superintendent reacts to board denying his request

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns

Comics bookstore owner keeps the genre alive

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea

Soldiers help students plant trees to honor past principals

Easterseals West Georgia begins major expansion

Suspect in 2016 Upatoi triple homicide enters a cold plea

Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

Crime

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

Jury selection continues in the trial of two men, Jervarceay Tapley and Rufus Leonard Burks IV, charged in the brutal 2016 homicides of a grandmother, son and granddaughter in Columbus’ Upatoi Community. A third defendant, Raheam Daniel Gibson, agreed Monday to plead guilty. About 130 prospective jurors were summoned for the pool from which attorneys will select the panel to hear the murder case. The court is bringing the prospective jurors into the court in groups of about 14 for questioning from each attorney. They then are brought back individually for more specific questions on such matters as pretrial publicity. Jury selection is expected to take most of this week.

Superintendent reacts to board denying his request

Education

Superintendent reacts to board denying his request

Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis asked the Muscogee County School Board in a called meeting Monday to use the Presidents Day holiday to make up one of the four missed days of class because of severe weather this school year.

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea

Crime

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea

Raheam Daniel Gibson, one of three defendants set for trial this week in the brutal 2016 homicides of a grandmother, son and granddaughter in Columbus’ Upatoi area, has agreed to plead guilty on the day jury selection’s to begin. A second suspect, Jervarceay Tapley, had agreed to plead guilty Monday, but abruptly withdrew that plea under questioning from Judge Gil McBride.

Comics bookstore owner keeps the genre alive

News

Comics bookstore owner keeps the genre alive

Patrick Keith Robinson bought Columbus Comics as a teenager 38 years ago, and serves many third-generation customers. Now he faces a quick move into a new storefront, and has a GoFundMe account to raise money for upfront expenses. Robinson considers these donations a loan, and is offering a discount for customers who help out. Go to gofundme.com/help-columbus-comics-move for more info

Soldiers help students plant trees to honor past principals

News

Soldiers help students plant trees to honor past principals

Eighth-grader Eliu McMoore looked up to John "Pepper" Spurlock as a father figure and mentor, and asked to plant a tree in his honor as part of the Trees Columbus and Keep Columbus Beautiful tree planting at Blackmon Road Middle School. Soldiers with the Armor Basic Officer Leaders Course pitched in with shovels and muscle

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

Local

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

Several local service agencies converged Friday morning on Open Door Community House in Columbus for the annual Project Homeless Connect 2018. Agencies provided information on available services such as housing, educational opportunities, employment, and healthcare. Karin Tyson, a victim advocate with the Sexual Assault Support Center Inc., in Columbus, was there to provide information on how her agency can help victims of sexual assault and violence.

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir

State

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a mom getting rowdy at a dental office, an item about a teen who tore up his house, and what happened when a man stole some Budweiser.

Easterseals West Georgia begins major expansion

Local

Easterseals West Georgia begins major expansion

Easterseals West Georgia broke ground on their new adult facility Thursday morning. The new facility will double capacity and increase services. It will also allow Easterseals West Georgia to expand current programs in adult and children therapeutic day services and offer new programs in supported employment, autism, and behavioral support.

Father shares story of how Easterseals and a Dodge have made a big difference in his family's life

Local

Father shares story of how Easterseals and a Dodge have made a big difference in his family's life

Easterseals West Georgia broke ground on their new adult facility Thursday morning. The new facility will double capacity and increase services. It will also allow Easterseals West Georgia to expand current programs in adult and children therapeutic day services and offer new programs in supported employment, autism, and behavioral support. Jesse Goines, whose daughters Teneia and Tenoia attend the programs, shared during the ceremony a story about one of the many things Easterseals has done to benefit his family.

Defendant testifies in his manslaughter case

News

Defendant testifies in his manslaughter case

Jarrett Marshall, 22, testified that he thought the shotgun he held was not loaded and shooting his friend Trent Hill was an accident. "He was my friend," Marshall said. "I honestly looked up to him."

Mayor challenges everyone to be lifters, not leaners

Local

Mayor challenges everyone to be lifters, not leaners

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and the City Council will host the annual State of the City Address at the Central Activities Center at 1500 14th Street in Phenix City on Feb. 1. The public is encouraged to attend the event, where Lowe and councilors will review the city's financial statements, discuss current and future projects, and talk about about issues of interest. This is an excerpt of Lowe's comments from Monday morning's 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr., Day Unity Award Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.