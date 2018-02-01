More Videos

Phenix City mayor reports strong finances for 2017 and positive outlook for 2018

Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Teacher of the Year aims to bring more veterans into education

Shane Larkin, a 10-year infantry veteran, emphasizes the expertise, intangibles and values that help veterans build relationships with young students. Larkin's reign as the 2017 Teacher of the Year for Muscogee County is coming to a close as the 2018 honorees were announced by the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation

Update: Valley Rescue Mission still needs about $1 Million for new shelter

Update: Valley Rescue Mission still needs about $1 Million for new shelter

The Valley Rescue Mission is well into its Shelter from the Storm Capital Campaign to build a new emergency shelter for women and children. The new facility, adjacent to it's current Damascus Way Home for Women and Children, will double the available shelter beds for women and children. Once the new facility is complete, the current shelter for women and children will be used exclusively for addiction recovery beds, and allow more aftercare and life-skills training. Mitzi Oxford, development director for Valley Rescue Mission, said Wednesday morning the capital campaign has so far received pledges for $4,953,166 and they still need just under a million dollars to reach the goal of $5.8 Million.

Columbus' newest restaurant opens with fanfare, giant cow greeting guests

Columbus' newest restaurant opens with fanfare, giant cow greeting guests

Columbus' newest Chick-fil-A restaurant is now open. The chain's newest restaurant at Columbus Park Crossing opened at 6 a.m. Wednesday by welcoming the "First 100" through its doors. The group had camped out overnight in the restaurant's parking lot for the chance to win for a year's worth of Chick-fil-A meals.

Suspect in 2016 Upatoi triple homicide enters a cold plea

Suspect in 2016 Upatoi triple homicide enters a cold plea

Defense attorney Shevon Thomas comments on his client, 19-year old Jervarceay Tapley's, guilty plea in Superior Court to three counts of malice murder in the Jan. 4, 2016, deaths of Gloria Short, 54, and her grandchildren Caleb Short, 17, and Gianne Lindsey, 10.

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

Jury selection continues in the trial of two men, Jervarceay Tapley and Rufus Leonard Burks IV, charged in the brutal 2016 homicides of a grandmother, son and granddaughter in Columbus’ Upatoi Community. A third defendant, Raheam Daniel Gibson, agreed Monday to plead guilty. About 130 prospective jurors were summoned for the pool from which attorneys will select the panel to hear the murder case. The court is bringing the prospective jurors into the court in groups of about 14 for questioning from each attorney. They then are brought back individually for more specific questions on such matters as pretrial publicity. Jury selection is expected to take most of this week.

Superintendent reacts to board denying his request

Superintendent reacts to board denying his request

Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis asked the Muscogee County School Board in a called meeting Monday to use the Presidents Day holiday to make up one of the four missed days of class because of severe weather this school year.

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea

Raheam Daniel Gibson, one of three defendants set for trial this week in the brutal 2016 homicides of a grandmother, son and granddaughter in Columbus’ Upatoi area, has agreed to plead guilty on the day jury selection’s to begin. A second suspect, Jervarceay Tapley, had agreed to plead guilty Monday, but abruptly withdrew that plea under questioning from Judge Gil McBride.

Comics bookstore owner keeps the genre alive

Comics bookstore owner keeps the genre alive

Patrick Keith Robinson bought Columbus Comics as a teenager 38 years ago, and serves many third-generation customers. Now he faces a quick move into a new storefront, and has a GoFundMe account to raise money for upfront expenses. Robinson considers these donations a loan, and is offering a discount for customers who help out. Go to gofundme.com/help-columbus-comics-move for more info

Soldiers help students plant trees to honor past principals

Soldiers help students plant trees to honor past principals

Eighth-grader Eliu McMoore looked up to John "Pepper" Spurlock as a father figure and mentor, and asked to plant a tree in his honor as part of the Trees Columbus and Keep Columbus Beautiful tree planting at Blackmon Road Middle School. Soldiers with the Armor Basic Officer Leaders Course pitched in with shovels and muscle

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

Several local service agencies converged Friday morning on Open Door Community House in Columbus for the annual Project Homeless Connect 2018. Agencies provided information on available services such as housing, educational opportunities, employment, and healthcare. Karin Tyson, a victim advocate with the Sexual Assault Support Center Inc., in Columbus, was there to provide information on how her agency can help victims of sexual assault and violence.

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a mom getting rowdy at a dental office, an item about a teen who tore up his house, and what happened when a man stole some Budweiser.