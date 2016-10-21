Local democratic delegation discuss English-only proposal

The Valley Rescue Mission is well into its Shelter from the Storm Capital Campaign to build a new emergency shelter for women and children. The new facility, adjacent to it's current Damascus Way Home for Women and Children, will double the available shelter beds for women and children. Once the new facility is complete, the current shelter for women and children will be used exclusively for addiction recovery beds, and allow more aftercare and life-skills training. Mitzi Oxford, development director for Valley Rescue Mission, said Wednesday morning the capital campaign has so far received pledges for $4,953,166 and they still need just under a million dollars to reach the goal of $5.8 Million.