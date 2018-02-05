Utah House OKs bill banning abortions based on Down syndrome

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, Republican Rep. Karianne Lisonbee of Clearfield, speaks during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Utah's House of Representatives has passed legislation barring abortions sought because a fetus has been diagnosed with Down syndrome. Bill sponsor Lisonbee says abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome are "a eugenic-like eradication" of an entire group of people. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo