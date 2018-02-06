Co-defendent testifies in Upatoi murder trial under plea deal

In her opening statement Monday, defense attorney Jennifer Curry warned jurors they would see gruesome crime-scene photos. “They’re some of the worst images I’ve ever seen,” she said, later adding, “You can’t look at those pictures without your heart breaking.” She asked jurors to keep an “open mind” toward her client, Rufus Leonard Burks IV, who was only 15 at the time Gloria Short, Caleb Short, and Gianna Lindsey were killed. Curry said Burks was not inside the house when the family was killed and the jury would not have to figure out who did the killing. “We know Jervarceay Tapley killed this family,” she said.