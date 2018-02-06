More Videos

Defense attorney asks for jurors to keep an "open mind," says defendant wasn't in the home when family was killed

Robert Short testifies about returning home from work to find his family murdered

Local democratic delegation discuss English-only proposal

Little 'poults' break out their best turkey calls in competition

Victim's mother refuses to forgive son's killer

Keatings reflect on recent departure from catering venue

Officials strive to regain community's trust after Phenix City officer charged with raping woman in custody

Phenix City mayor reports strong finances for 2017 and positive outlook for 2018

Update: Popular event center forges ahead with new management,catering services

Teacher of the Year aims to bring more veterans into education

Co-defendent testifies in Upatoi murder trial under plea deal

Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
In her opening statement Monday, defense attorney Jennifer Curry warned jurors they would see gruesome crime-scene photos. “They’re some of the worst images I’ve ever seen,” she said, later adding, “You can’t look at those pictures without your heart breaking.” She asked jurors to keep an “open mind” toward her client, Rufus Leonard Burks IV, who was only 15 at the time Gloria Short, Caleb Short, and Gianna Lindsey were killed. Curry said Burks was not inside the house when the family was killed and the jury would not have to figure out who did the killing. “We know Jervarceay Tapley killed this family,” she said.

Robert Short Sr., a nurse, testifies Monday morning about coming home after working the night shift at a local hospital and finding his wife Gloria Short, son Caleb Short, and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey dead in the family's home in Upatoi. Short testified during the trial of Rufus Leonard Burks IV, one of three men charged in the January 2016 deaths of the three. The two other suspects are Raheam Daniel Gibson and Jervarceay Tapley. Gibson has agreed to plead guilty and testify during Burks' trial and Tapley pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of malice or intentional murder.

The Columbus-area Democratic state delegation held a town hall meeting at the Citizens Service Center, and beforehand discussed their opposition to Senate Resolution 587, which would amend the Georgia constitution to establish English-only as the state's official language

Young turkey callers opened the National Turkey Federation Turkey Calling contest at Harris County High School. The 'poult' division featured a two-year old newcomer and a 10-year old veteran who competed in several divisions. The contest was a qualifier for the Grand National Championships in Nashville, Tenn., in February

Jarrett Marshall, who was sentenced to eight years on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the June 2016 shooting death of Trent Hill, asked Hill's family for forgiveness. Patricia Young, Hill's mother, responded from her seat in the courtroom

Columbus' newest restaurant opens with fanfare, giant cow greeting guests

Columbus' newest Chick-fil-A restaurant is now open. The chain's newest restaurant at Columbus Park Crossing opened at 6 a.m. Wednesday by welcoming the "First 100" through its doors. The group had camped out overnight in the restaurant's parking lot for the chance to win for a year's worth of Chick-fil-A meals.

Shane Larkin, a 10-year infantry veteran, emphasizes the expertise, intangibles and values that help veterans build relationships with young students. Larkin's reign as the 2017 Teacher of the Year for Muscogee County is coming to a close as the 2018 honorees were announced by the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation

Update: Valley Rescue Mission still needs about $1 Million for new shelter

The Valley Rescue Mission is well into its Shelter from the Storm Capital Campaign to build a new emergency shelter for women and children. The new facility, adjacent to it's current Damascus Way Home for Women and Children, will double the available shelter beds for women and children. Once the new facility is complete, the current shelter for women and children will be used exclusively for addiction recovery beds, and allow more aftercare and life-skills training. Mitzi Oxford, development director for Valley Rescue Mission, said Wednesday morning the capital campaign has so far received pledges for $4,953,166 and they still need just under a million dollars to reach the goal of $5.8 Million.

Defense attorney Shevon Thomas comments on his client, 19-year old Jervarceay Tapley's, guilty plea in Superior Court to three counts of malice murder in the Jan. 4, 2016, deaths of Gloria Short, 54, and her grandchildren Caleb Short, 17, and Gianne Lindsey, 10.