Father of ailing boy takes sanctuary at Phoenix church

Jesus Berrones holds his five-year-old son, Jayden, as his wife, Sonia, looks on at the Shadow Rock United Church of Christ in Phoenix Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, where he has sought sanctuary to avoid deportation back to his native Mexico. The church is among congregations around the US who allow some special cases of immigrants scheduled for deportation to stay in their sanctuaries until the legal threat has passed. Jayden was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016 and is undergoing a three-year course of chemotherapy. Anita Snow AP Photo