Police say hundreds of illegal marijuana shops operate in LA

Los Angeles Police Capt. Stephen Carmona, right, speaks at a news conference about cannabis enforcement in Los Angeles Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. At left, Los Angeles Police Deputy Chief John Sherman. Los Angeles has issued licenses to nearly 100 cannabis retailers but police estimate there are at least two-to-three times that number operating illegally in the city. Capt. Carmona says Wednesday that police have shut down eight illegal marijuana shops since Jan. 1, 2018. Mike Balsamo AP Photo