Zimbabwe president sees deceased opposition leader's family

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, center, leaves after paying his respects to the family of Morgan Tsvangirai, in Harare, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Zimbabwe's veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, aged 65, died Wednesday bringing an end to his long campaign to lead the country. Tsvangirai is set to be buried at his rural home in Buhera on Tuesday. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo