It's been 10 years since John Greenman first reported about Agent Orange's impact on Vietnamese citizens. Greenman recently returned to see what, if anything , has changed. Greenman says what struck him then, and still resonates today, is that Agent Orange is the cruelest remnant of the Vietnam War. This is a video excerpt from his full report. You can read it in the Sunday print edition of the Ledger-Enquirer or online at www.ledger-enquirer.com.