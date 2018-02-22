Some patients are being notified of potential privacy issue

The University of Virginia Health System says it's notifying more than 1,880 patients that an unauthorized third party may have been able to view some of their private medical information.
A University of Virginia Health System news release says they learned in December that the third party may have been able to view patient information from early May 3, 2015, through most of 2016.
Investigations determined a UVA Health System physician's devices were infected with malicious software that allowed the third party to see what the physician was viewing on his devices at the same time.
Patients' Social Security numbers and financial information weren't viewable.
The FBI has advised UVA Health System that the third party has been arrested and didn't take, use or share patients' information in any way.
