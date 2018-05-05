Kids to grandparents, families caught up in opioid crisis

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, MAY 5 - In this March 20, 2018 photo, T.J. Ashbaugh stands in the doorway of the bathroom as his wife Kate helps her daughter Emily brush her teeth at their home in North Vandergrift, Pa. The couple met while working at Golden Corral in Monroeville in early 2014, at a time when his recovery from drug addiction was still fragile. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP Stephanie Strasburg