Harrowing crisis sparks woman to action

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, MAY 5 - In this April 19, 2018 photo, Bridget Rohm, of Ambridge, Pa., puts some cream on her infant son Rycker Rohm-Deceder, who was born with heart and pulmonary issues, along with Down syndrome. Her son went into cardiac arrest and stopped breathing on April 9. Had she not taken an infant CPR class, Rycker might not be alive today, Rohm said. She advocates that all parents take the lifesaving course. Beaver County Times via AP Lucy Schaly