Lawsuits target Trump administration family planning policy

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, pro-choice counter-protesters hold signs supporting a woman's right to choose abortion, as nearby anti-abortion activists held a rally in front of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains in Denver. On Wednesday, May 2, 2018, two major organizations that promote birth control, including Planned Parenthood, filed lawsuits in federal court seeking to block the Trump administration from shifting national family planning policy in a conservative direction that would stress abstinence and potentially limit counseling for adolescents. Brennan Linsley AP Photo