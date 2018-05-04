WHO: Saturated fat should be less than 10 percent of diet

FILE- In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2007 file photo, an overweight person eats in London. The World Health Organization is taking on the battle of the bulge, saying that saturated fat shouldn't make up more than 10 percent of your diet. In its first draft guidelines on fat intake, the U.N. health agency said that to avoid piling on the pounds, both adults and children should ensure that no more than 10 percent of their calories should come from saturated fat, found in foods including butter, milk, meat, eggs and chocolate. Kirsty Wigglesworth, file AP Photo